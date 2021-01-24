Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $81.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OGS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.00.

OGS stock opened at $70.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $96.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.45. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $244.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 136.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter worth $49,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

