Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Get Mondi alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mondi currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $50.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. Mondi has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondi (MONDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.