MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $44,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 price objective (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,845.50.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,901.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,767.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,628.93. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,934.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

