Monero Trading 11.4% Lower This Week (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.45 billion and $1.05 billion worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $137.44 or 0.00430436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000862 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 61.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,821,745 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is ww.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

