MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 29.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 24.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 27.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 484.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,888,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,140. MoneyGram International has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $468.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $323.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MoneyGram International will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

