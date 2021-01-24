MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) rose 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 8,880,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 3,693,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

MGI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

The company has a market cap of $468.47 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $323.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 625.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 169,055 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 171,674 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter worth $491,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

