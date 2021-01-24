Morgan Stanley Acquires 119,583 Shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,583 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Phoenix New Media were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 223,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 39,365 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 162,352 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FENG opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.37 million, a PE ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phoenix New Media Limited has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

