Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,687 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,005,000.

MHD opened at $16.32 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

