Morgan Stanley Acquires 94,561 Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,328 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alexco Resource were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXU. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alexco Resource during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alexco Resource during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alexco Resource by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 42,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Alexco Resource by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 159,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Alexco Resource in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AXU opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.43 million, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 0.94. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 257.11%.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

