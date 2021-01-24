Morgan Stanley Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) a €109.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MTX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €214.00 ($251.76) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €173.29 ($203.87).

MTX stock opened at €205.10 ($241.29) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €209.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €172.35. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 12 month low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 12 month high of €289.30 ($340.35). The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

