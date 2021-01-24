Morgan Stanley Boosts Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $48.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JCI. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.79.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 61.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.90. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $52.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,253 shares of company stock worth $969,172. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,573,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,846,000 after buying an additional 1,676,312 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,452.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,354 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 292.9% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,935,000 after purchasing an additional 820,000 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 497.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 955,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,022,000 after purchasing an additional 795,388 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 297.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 842,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,864,000 after purchasing an additional 630,938 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

