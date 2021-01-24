Morgan Stanley Has $315,000 Position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 19,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $21.27 on Friday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $403.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 3.05.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STIM shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. William Blair upgraded Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Neuronetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

