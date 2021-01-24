Morgan Stanley Has $353,000 Position in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Collectors Universe were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLCT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Collectors Universe during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Collectors Universe during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Collectors Universe by 8,577.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Collectors Universe in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Collectors Universe by 406.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLCT opened at $91.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.81. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $91.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.36. The firm has a market cap of $852.25 million, a P/E ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 1.66.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 53.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.79 million for the quarter.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication, grading, and related services to dealers, collectors, and retail buyers and sellers of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other Collectibles.

