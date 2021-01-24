Morgan Stanley Increases Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target to $256.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $256.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Virtus Investment Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.00.

VRTS stock opened at $223.03 on Wednesday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $239.99. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $137.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.18 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $93,200,000 after acquiring an additional 50,204 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 184,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,628,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,733.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 150,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 84,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

