Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSA. Truist lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $205.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.60.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $222.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.06. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $240.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. FMR LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 652,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,170,000 after purchasing an additional 50,718 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Public Storage by 2.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Public Storage by 22.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 19.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.