Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ADC Therapeutics were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $925,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ADC Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ADC Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.14. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $56.59. The company has a quick ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.48. Research analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

