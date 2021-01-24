Morgan Stanley Raises The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $304.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $291.00 to $304.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $301.68.

NYSE GS opened at $289.39 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $309.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after buying an additional 63,726 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 272,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,772,000 after buying an additional 93,162 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,072,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after buying an additional 1,392,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

