Morgan Stanley Sells 2,775 Shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Frequency Electronics were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Frequency Electronics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Frequency Electronics by 550,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Frequency Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other Frequency Electronics news, insider Steven E. Strang sold 6,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $70,909.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,920.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.54 million, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter.

Frequency Electronics Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

