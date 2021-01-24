Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 17,238 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 17,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $517,829.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MORF stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $36.65. The company has a market cap of $970.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Morphic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Morphic by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Morphic by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Morphic by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Morphic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,590,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,171,000 after buying an additional 18,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

