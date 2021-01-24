MovieBloc (MBL) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a market cap of $10.86 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00074324 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.69 or 0.00736601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00050266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.38 or 0.04361780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014971 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017762 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc's total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,893,164,817 coins. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io. MovieBloc's official message board is medium.com/moviebloc.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

MovieBloc can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

