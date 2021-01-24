MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) (LON:MYSL) Shares Gap Up to $8.85

Shares of MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) (LON:MYSL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.85, but opened at $9.45. MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 271,968 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.15.

MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) Company Profile (LON:MYSL)

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, beauty products, and homeware items.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.