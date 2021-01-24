NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.64

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.64 and last traded at $79.32, with a volume of 10999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSTG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.13 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. Research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Norden sold 10,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $606,877.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,102.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $286,222.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,251. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194,839 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

