NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Shares Gap Up to $1.36

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.36, but opened at $1.61. NanoVibronix shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 1,347,561 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 418.55% and a negative net margin of 727.90%. On average, research analysts predict that NanoVibronix, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV)

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

