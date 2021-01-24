Nasdacoin Price Tops $0.0095 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $223,629.30 and approximately $212,488.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,471,007 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

