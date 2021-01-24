National Bank Financial Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $46.50 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $53.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $43.50 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.20. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $43.25.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.