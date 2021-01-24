National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $104.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Get National Beverage alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Beverage from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $98.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.07. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.39. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $100.22.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $271.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.10 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that National Beverage will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 156.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 41.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the second quarter worth about $935,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. 32.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.