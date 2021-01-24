Naviaddress (NAVI) Price Hits $0.0002

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Naviaddress token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Naviaddress has a market cap of $60,517.76 and approximately $77,485.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Naviaddress has traded up 73.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Naviaddress Token Trading

