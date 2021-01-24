Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceutical agents for diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer. The Company’s radiopharmaceutical development programs include: Lymphoseek(R), AZD4694 and RIGScan(TM). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Neoprobe Corporation, is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. “

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.94.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 372.59% and a negative net margin of 1,310.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

