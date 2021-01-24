NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $201.48

NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $201.48 and traded as high as $269.50. NCC Group plc (NCC.L) shares last traded at $264.50, with a volume of 515,861 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group plc (NCC.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 223 ($2.91).

Get NCC Group plc (NCC.L) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £741.94 million and a PE ratio of 62.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 252.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 201.48.

About NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC)

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group plc (NCC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group plc (NCC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.