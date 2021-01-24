Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) fell 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.52 and last traded at $13.66. 1,057,070 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,047,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Net Element had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 186.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Net Element, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Net Element stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Net Element worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

About Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.

