Netflix, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Netflix in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $2.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.03. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.76 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.00.

Netflix stock opened at $565.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.69 billion, a PE ratio of 91.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $516.81 and its 200-day moving average is $503.83. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,765,879,000 after buying an additional 125,297 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,504,333,000 after buying an additional 140,674 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $1,024,473,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $975,432,000 after buying an additional 50,016 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,042 shares of company stock valued at $241,770,048 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.