Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Lifted to “Buy” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. DZ Bank currently has $650.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $575.00.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $565.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $516.81 and its 200 day moving average is $503.83. Netflix has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 461,042 shares of company stock valued at $241,770,048. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,024,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Netflix by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,447 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $253,239,000 after acquiring an additional 307,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 35.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $524,099,000 after acquiring an additional 275,955 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 371.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $142,323,000 after purchasing an additional 224,272 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.