Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) by 27.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,751 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBW. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 19.5% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 219.7% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 30,306 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 149.2% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 41,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Shares of NYSE NBW opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $14.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

