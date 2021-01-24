New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Stock Position Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of NJR opened at $35.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $43.82.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.52 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

