Newfound Research LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TECH. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.55.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $356.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.76. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.17 and a fifty-two week high of $361.47.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total value of $1,115,244.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,795.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,680 shares of company stock valued at $22,479,696. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

