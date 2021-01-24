Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NEXA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nexa Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.32.

NYSE:NEXA opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. Nexa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $537.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 2,195.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

