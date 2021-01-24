NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 307.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,733 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.8% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $2,776,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 31.9% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 46.9% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $84.21 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The company has a market capitalization of $164.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

