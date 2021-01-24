Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial goods maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nidec’s FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nidec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

OTCMKTS:NJDCY opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a PE ratio of 103.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. Nidec has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Research analysts predict that Nidec will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sales of small precision, automotive, commercial and industrial motors, motors for machinery, electronic and optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, Nidec Motors and Actuators, and Others.

