Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) (LON:NBI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $85.08

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) (LON:NBI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $85.08 and traded as high as $111.60. Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) shares last traded at $107.50, with a volume of 24,300 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 96.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 85.08. The stock has a market cap of £29.99 million and a P/E ratio of -3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26.

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) Company Profile (LON:NBI)

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

