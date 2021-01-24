Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 778,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,500,000 after purchasing an additional 61,103 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $107,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $94.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $104.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.75.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on NTRS. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

