Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.70.

Several research firms recently commented on NPI. TD Securities boosted their target price on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC cut Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial raised Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho cut Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

TSE:NPI traded up C$0.50 on Friday, reaching C$49.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,727. Northland Power Inc. has a 12-month low of C$20.52 and a 12-month high of C$50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97. The firm has a market cap of C$10.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.03.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$470.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$478.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.46%.

About Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

