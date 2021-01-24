Northside Capital Management LLC Sells 6,931 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northside Capital Management LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,931 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in AT&T by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the period. First Financialcorp IN increased its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 21,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 249,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

T stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

