Nova Eye Medical (OTCMKTS:ELXMF) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Nova Eye Medical Limited (OTCMKTS:ELXMF) shot up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26.

Nova Eye Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELXMF)

Nova Eye Medical Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and services medical equipment and devices to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The company offers iTrack, a surgical system for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in adult patients with openangle glaucoma; and 2RT, a proprietary laser technology to treat patients in early/intermediate age-related macular degeneration.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Eye Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Eye Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.