Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.56.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVAX. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other Novavax news, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $62,830.02. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,575.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,014,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,874,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax stock traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.98. 2,598,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,959. Novavax has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $189.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.69.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Novavax will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

