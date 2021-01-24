NPCoin Price Hits $0.0061 on Major Exchanges (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $439,681.28 and approximately $6,838.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008248 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000063 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

NPCoin's total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins.

The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.