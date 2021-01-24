NPCoin Price Hits $0.0061 on Major Exchanges (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $439,681.28 and approximately $6,838.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001735 BTC.
- Beldex (BDX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Safex Token (SFT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000048 BTC.
- PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008248 BTC.
- X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
NPCoin Coin Profile
NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the
Cryptonight
hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @
and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info. The Reddit community for NPCoin is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “
Buying and Selling NPCoin
NPCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
