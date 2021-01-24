NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.77

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.77 and last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTDTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NTT DATA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NTT DATA in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. NTT DATA had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NTT DATA Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

