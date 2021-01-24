Ntt Docomo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ntt Docomo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on DCMYY. HSBC raised Ntt Docomo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ntt Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ntt Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CLSA lowered Ntt Docomo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

DCMYY opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ntt Docomo has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10.

Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Ntt Docomo had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 13.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Ntt Docomo will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Business, Smart Life Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program.

