NuShares (NSR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $405.00

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, NuShares has traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NuShares token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $405.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00010669 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000600 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,851,913,548 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,812,449 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

