NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.67.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NYSE:NS opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.62. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $362.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.81 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,835,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,416,000 after buying an additional 903,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,259,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,540,000 after buying an additional 805,270 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,969,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,911,000 after buying an additional 394,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 872,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after buying an additional 173,230 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.