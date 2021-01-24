Nwam LLC Buys New Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSM. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 6.7% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,645,720 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSM stock opened at $132.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $132.38.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.94.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

